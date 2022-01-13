You’ve been reheating rice incorrectly, and all it takes is one ingredient to keep it from turning into a sticky mess.

You’ve been reheating rice incorrectly, and just one ingredient will prevent it from becoming a sticky mess.

ON TICKTOK, THERE ARE MANY FOOD HACKS.

However, one has gone viral since popular TikToker Emily Mariko shared it on her account last year, and it will make reheating rice a whole lot more tasty.

The video has received over seven million likes and has been viewed over 80 million times.

Almost everyone has seen Emily’s video of her making a salmon rice bowl, but one particular hack she employs has gotten the most attention.

Emily makes the bowl with leftover rice and tops it with a single cube of ice before microwaving it.

Remove the ice cube and enjoy a perfectly steamed bowl of rice once the rice is piping hot.

“You should be mindful of cooking tricks you see online,” said food scientist Helen Conn.

You don’t want to get hurt while experimenting with these hacks.

“And, because food must be prepared safely, you must be aware of harmful bacteria.”

Rather than melting, the ice cube assists in steaming the rice, preserving its fluffy texture without turning it into a sticky ball of mush.

Although reheating rice is not the cause of food poisoning, according to NHS guidelines, you must ensure that the rice has been properly stored to avoid becoming ill.

When rice is left out at room temperature, bacteria can grow, causing vomiting or diarrhea.

The NHS website offers the following recommendations for serving rice safely: serve rice as soon as it is cooked; if this is not possible, cool the rice as soon as possible (ideally within 1 hour); keep rice in the fridge for no more than 1 day until reheating; and when reheating rice, always check that it is steaming hot all the way through and do not reheat rice more than once.

