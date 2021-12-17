You’ve been removing the seeds from your peppers incorrectly; the proper method ensures that you don’t make a mess.

You’ve been removing the seeds from your peppers incorrectly; the proper method ensures that you won’t make a mess.

Knowing how to properly prepare vegetables is one of the most useful kitchen skills you can have.

In the case of red peppers, a recent online video demonstrated how to easily remove the seeds for easy dicing.

Some of us cut our peppers in half and dig out the numerous small seeds that reside within.

It’s a clumsy method that leaves our fingers sticky and our cutting boards strewn with crumbs.

One TikToker, @AA10430, shared a video that demonstrated a better way to de-seed these juicy vegetables.

He makes three cuts around the red pepper with a sharp knife in the video.

The cuts were only deep enough to reach the vegetable’s center, not all the way through.

He then ripped the pieces apart with his hand, and the seeds only stuck to one of the three sides.

He yanked the seed clump from the piece in one swift motion, revealing three perfectly clean pepper parts.

It’s a fantastic kitchen cutting tip to add to your repertoire.

Another chef, @AbbyInTheGalley, suggested two methods for chopping tomatoes that won’t squish and turn into a mushy mess.

According to Abby, the type of knife you use makes a big difference.

“You’ll need a serrated knife or a really sharp chef’s knife, like my awesome Kuma knife.

“It’s all about not smushing the tomato.”

“To core the tomato, I’m just going to grip my knife and make a circular cut around the core,” says the first step.

Abby made a shallow incision around the top stem of the tomato and pulled it out while gripping the knife’s top.

Following that, the chef halved the tomato lengthwise.

“Cut the tomato into even sheets,” Abby said as she sliced down the middle of one of the tomato halves (lengthwise again).

“After that, slice it one way, then the other, and it should come out in small diced pieces.”

Abby used the de-seeded tomato in the second method.

“Quarter the whole tomato.”

Then take your knife and run it along the base of the seeds—or just pull it out with your fingers,” the chop-master said as he removed the soft part of the fruit that makes up the middle.

“Then you’ll have a single tomato petal.”

“Same procedure: make slices one way, then the other.”

[…]

