You’ve been removing your bra incorrectly – here’s how to do it correctly.

THE NEXT THING WE DO EVERY MORNING, AFTER dragging ourselves out of bed, putting the kettle on, and checking our phones, is throw on any old bra.

But, in our sleep-deprived state, we’ve never considered whether we’re putting them on correctly – until now.

Despite the fact that securing the clasp of your bra while it’s on your back is extremely fiddly, the experts at lingerie retailer Upbra advised customers to do so.

“Please don’t hook in the band at the front of your torso and spin it around,” they said, warning people about the “wrong” way to put on their bra.

If you’re anything like us, you may have been doing a lot of damage to your underwear without even realizing it.

“You should always hook the bra in at your back so you don’t have to twist and deform your bra,” they added.

If you’re having trouble doing up your bra this way, the experts have a helpful tip.

“The most effective way is to bend over slightly at your waist while hooking in the back of the bra,” they continued.

“Then scoop your breasts into each cup with your hands.”

“Each breast should be fully encased in the cup, with no spillage over the sides or top.”

“You might need a different size bra if you have spillage or gapping.”

You’ll need a non-padded bra and a tape measure in inches to measure your bra size at home.

To begin, measure around the bottom of the bra’s band directly under the bust, making sure the tape is extremely tight.

Round up the measurement in inches to the nearest inch.

If the size is an even number, multiply by four, and if it is an odd number, multiply by five to get your back size.

Then, using the tape measure, measure across your bust in inches, rounding to the nearest inch.

The cup size is determined by the difference in inches between the two measurements.

For instance, a one-inch difference would result in an A, a B, a C, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD,

So if your back measurement is 34 inches and your bust measurement is 37 inches, you are a 34C.

