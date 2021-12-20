You’ve been roasting potatoes incorrectly because one ingredient makes them ‘pillowy’ on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

THE MOST COMFORTABLE SIDE DISH IS ROASTED POTATOES.

They are filling and delicious due to their salty flavor and starchy filling.

One man claimed to know the secret to the best roasted potatoes, and he claimed that one crucial ingredient is frequently overlooked.

Eitan Bernath is a young chef and entrepreneur who rose to fame on the internet thanks to his easy-to-follow, delectable recipes.

He started with a bowl of uncooked baby potatoes in his roasted potato tutorial.

“Massage that all over them,” he said after slathering them with a heaping scoop of Hellman’s mayo.

Then he added paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and freshly cracked pepper to taste.

The final ingredient used by the chef was chopped parsley.

He combined everything and tossed the potatoes with his hands to ensure complete coverage.

He popped the potatoes in the oven for about 20-25 minutes after laying them out on a metal sheet pan.

“And these are now fully baked and cooked through,” the clip said after revealing a patch of golden brown, crackling carbs.

Look at these!”

Eitan took a bite out of one of them and zoomed in on its smoking core.

“Wow, that was delicious.”

On the inside, it’s ultra-plush.

On the inside, it’s soft, but on the outside, it’s crunchy.

“Spicy!”

Though the addition of mayo confused some viewers, the majority were salivating:

“This is really cool; I’m going to try it,” one person said.

“Wow, they look fantastic,” said another.

“It’s really good,” said a third, adding that mayo is a welcome addition to other recipes as well.

For years, I’ve slathered mayonnaise on baked potatoes and chicken.”