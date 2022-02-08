You’ve been showering incorrectly…as a dermatologist, I can tell you that showering every day is actually harmful to your health.

A DERMATOLOGIST has revealed the proper showering technique, which you’ve probably been using far too frequently.

Showering is an important part of most people’s day, but an expert says it’s time to cut back – not only is it bad for the environment, but it’s also bad for their skin.

According to Lucy Chen, a board-certified dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology, two to three showers per week is the ideal amount.

While this may appear to some to be a shockingly low sum, Lucy explained that there are advantages to this.

”Showering every day may be detrimental to your skin because it removes essential oils and dries it out.

She claimed that when this happens, the skin can become cracked, allowing bacteria to enter the body.

“Dryness can cause eczema or skin inflammation, as well as make your skin red and itchy,” Lucy explained, adding that other conditions include allergic reactions, acne, and skin infections, among others.

Showering too frequently, according to the dermatologist, can harm your hair, causing the roots to become extremely greasy.

On the other hand, it can cause dry scalp, which leads to dandruff in some people.

Lucy suggests reconsidering your shower schedule if you notice any of these signs.

That said, she does admit that it varies from person to person, with those who are more active being encouraged to shower more frequently.

“Washing away dead skin cells, dirt, debris, and sweat is one of the main reasons for showering.”

”If you work up a sweat, you might want to shower the next day,” Dr.

“How much you should shower is highly dependent on your surroundings and daily activities.

”How often you shower is also determined by your natural sweating, oiliness, and body odor tendencies.”

Despite the recommendations, some viewers were skeptical, with one commenting, “I will pass on this because I live in a country that can get really hot.”

”It’s simply too hot and humid in the summer to go without showers.”

”No one has died from showering every day,” another agreed.

‘Pls.’

”My sweat glands say no,” one critic wrote, while another added, ”uhhm no pls just moisturize after.”

”It’s odd how people so adamantly reject even the slightest bit of information that goes against their preferences,” one supportive TikTok user wrote.

