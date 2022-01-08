You’ve been spreading your butter incorrectly; here’s how to do it properly.

WHO DOESN’T APPRECIATE REAL BUTTER ON FRESH BREAD?

While the fake butter may spread easily if you keep real butter in the fridge until you’re ready to use it, it can be like drawing blood from a stone.

While stabbing it with a knife for a few minutes may work, by the time you’ve got a knob of butter on your knife, your toast will have cooled and the butter will not spread properly.

At that point, you might as well give up and eat Nutella.

But, thankfully, a TikTok user has revealed a very simple solution for slicing your butter, and you almost certainly already have the tool in your kitchen drawer.

Pierre, a London-based chef, posted the video to his TikTok account, pierre.le.chef, where it has over a million views.

“I’m sure you’re unaware of this hack,” Pierre wrote.

Pierre peels a small slice of butter from his butter with a vegetable skin peeler and spreads it on top of his toast.

Using the peeler will result in a thinner butter slice, which will help the butter melt on top of the toast.

Users of the app were split on whether or not the hack was impressive; some said he could have just as easily used a knife.

One user suggested, “Why not just put the butter in a butter dish and put it next to the bread bin?”

“It would take me longer to find it than it would to use a butter knife,” another added.

Others praised Pierre’s hack, with one saying, “Good idea when the butter is too hard!”

“It’s so obvious, but I was completely unaware until now!!” said another user.

