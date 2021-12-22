You’ve been squandering your leftover cookie dough – the right way ensures you won’t waste any more.

You’ve been squandering your leftover cookie dough – doing it right means you won’t waste any more.

A COOKING guru is sharing a tip that will ensure that no Christmas cookie dough goes to waste.

This method also helps people avoid making an awkwardly shaped cookie out of leftover dough that won’t fit in a cookie mold.

Sarah Wohlner, a cooking enthusiast, shared her tip with her nearly 600,000 TikTok followers.

“I discovered this way too late in life,” she admits at the start of her video.

“If you ever use a cookie cutter and have scraps from the edge pieces, just put them back inside the cookie mold and press down,” she advised as she executed her plan for her followers.

When there isn’t enough dough to roll out and cut into the traditional way, this method comes in handy.

Sarah explained, “It’s the best and easiest way to use up all the cookie dough without having a random misshapen blob on your baking sheet.”

“If you have thumbprints like mine, simply flip it over and it’s as good as new,” she said.

Sarah was left with an extra cookie that was shaped exactly like the others when she was done.

Her followers loved the tip, and it arrived just in time for Christmas cookie baking.

Other TikTokers are also sharing their Christmas tips, tricks, and advice in the hopes of making the holiday season a little easier for anyone who needs it.

One gift-wrapping expert, for example, demonstrated how to wrap a present with just one piece of tape.

Another TikToker demonstrated how she recycles food tins and boxes to create festive Christmas cookie holders that will keep the cookies fresh for longer.

