You’ve been storing food incorrectly in your fridge – here’s how you should be doing it.

IF YOU DON’T KNOW HOW TO ORGANISE YOUR GOODS IN THE Fridge, KEEPING FOOD FRESH CAN BE DIFFICULT.

However, white goods expert Ashley Iredale of the Australian consumer group CHOICE has discovered the best way to store food to keep it fresher for longer.

“Different types of food do best at slightly different temperatures,” Ashley explained, “so with some planning, your food will not only be easier to find, but it will also last longer.”

Starting at the top of the fridge, Ashley recommends storing meats in the back of the top shelf, where it is the coldest.

Some refrigerators have a chiller, which would be ideal for storing meat, but if yours doesn’t, the top shelf will suffice.

Fruit and vegetables should be stored in the vegetable drawer, or crisper as it is known in some countries, but tomatoes should not be chilled.

“I keep them in a fruit bowl on the counter to keep them fresh,” he says.

Many people store milk in the sections on the door of their refrigerators.

However, because the fridge door is slightly warmer than the rest of the fridge, Ashley recommends storing milk in a cooler part of the fridge to keep it fresher for longer.

Instead, store condiments and drinks in the door compartments, which are slightly more durable than dairy products.

Ashley despises the plastic containers that most refrigerators come with when it comes to eggs.

“It keeps them safe, slows moisture loss, prevents them from absorbing food odors (egg shells are porous enough for that), and helps you keep track of the use-by date,” he says.

Fresh eggs can last up to a month in the fridge if stored properly, while hard-boiled eggs can last up to a week if placed in the fridge once cool.

Ashley believes that, like tomatoes, bread should not be kept in the refrigerator.

“Apart from moisture loss, one of the contributing factors to bread going hard and stale is wheat starch forming (or rather, reforming) into crystals, which happens faster in cooler temperatures,” he explained.

“In the fridge, you’ll go from a tasty baguette to an inedible brick much faster.”

