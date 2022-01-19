You’ve been storing your baking tins incorrectly – they should be stacked upside down to save time when cooking.

Cooking is all about timing, as we all know.

So, with this clever hack, you can save some valuable cooking time.

Because half of the contents has decided to stay inside, you won’t have to scrape all the last bits out of your tins.

With this clever hack, gravity will do the work for you.

@goldilocks.bears demonstrates how the hack works in a TikTok video with over 70,000 views.

All you have to do is store your tins of beans, fruit, rice pudding, and soups in your cupboard upside down.

When you’re ready to use them, simply turn them right side up, peel open, or use a tin opener.

To empty the tin, turn it upside down and watch as it empties.

That means you won’t have to get inside the tin to remove any stubborn bits.

“This is your sign to your tins upside down,” she wrote in the video where she demonstrated the trick with a baked bean tin.

“No scraping is required.”

“Great idea but I just couldn’t,” one commenter said of seeing their usual tins stored the wrong way around.

One said, “I’m perplexed.”

“Because time is precious, and scraping beans off the bottom of the tin takes far too long,” the mother replied.

Another person praised her idea as “genius.”

“Also shake them before you open,” says one suggestion for ensuring the tin empties in one go.

After that, they all come out.”

