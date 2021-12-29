You’ve been storing your Christmas ornaments incorrectly – here’s how to keep them in good condition until next year.

With the holidays over, it’s time to pack up your Christmas decorations and put them away.

However, there may be many casualties in this process because ornaments may slip and break at any time.

That’s why Jessica Buwick, a TikTok user, shared her brilliant tip for storing ornaments without losing them.

“First, you’ll need a roll of cheap mattress foam,” she explained in her video. “You can find this at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.”

“To get the exact size, I like to lay it out and cut around the container I’m using.”

She stuffed the bottom of a clear storage container with the first piece of foam.

“Keep the smooth side facing the bottom of the container, so the groves are up and the ornaments can lay nicely on top.”

“These aren’t glass ornaments, so I like to keep them close together.”

She repeated the process with more foam pieces to keep stacking her ornaments after filling the container with them.

“You can add more layers of foam around the perimeter of the container for added protection.

However, this could be useful for ornaments that move.”

When her bin was completely full, she added a final piece of foam to the top and closed it.

Many people praised her for how simple and inexpensive it was to replicate her hack at home after she shared it.

But, now that you’ve taken care of the Christmas decorations, where do you put your Christmas lights?

The trick, which was shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, only requires an empty Pringles tube.

“I taped the lights’ end to one end.

”Wrapped the lights around the tree as I took the lights off.”

She then just taped the other end on, according to this crafty Christmas fan.

”Excellent.”

The post has since received over 2,000 likes, prompting many members of the group to share their holiday hacks, which include using an empty foil tube, a coat hanger, and even a rolled-up newspaper.

Hundreds of Facebook users have also reacted to the tip, with one joke saying, ”That’s a good reason to go buy Pringles.”

”Pringles tubes are fantastic, I make a small hole in the lid to insert the plug,” wrote another.

Another suggestion was to put the plug inside the tube to keep it from becoming clogged.

”I use a coat hanger, but this is a much better idea,” said another user of the recently discovered Pringles hack.

The same trick was also shared on TikTok by @clairescraftycorner, a ”full-time YouTuber.”

