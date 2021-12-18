You’ve been storing your cutlery incorrectly… stack them together to save a ton of space.

Finding a fork in an overflowing cutlery drawer is one of the most aggravating tasks.

However, one resourceful woman has devised a method for organizing the typically disorganized drawer, and it will transform your life.

Jessica, aka _jessiemessy_, used TikTok to share a video of the trick, which received over 110,000 likes in a short amount of time.

Instead of shoving forks, knives, and spoons into the drawer haphazardly, Jessica demonstrated how to stack them on top of each other.

The hack makes it much easier to grab cutlery in a hurry and makes it look much neater.

Jessica said in the video, “So much better looking.”

“Btw you guys were right… that didn’t last long,” she told viewers, acknowledging that maintaining the organization requires a lot of work.

Many viewers agreed with Jessica and suggested in the comments section that the organization hack wouldn’t last long if there were children in the house.

“Especially if you have children, it won’t last long.”

One person wrote, “I promise. lol.”

“I tried this,” said another.

I try to be neat because I have kids who don’t give a damn.”

Others claimed they didn’t have time to try the trick, with one saying, “We have one of those, but I literally just scoop all my utensils out of the dish washer and throw them in a pile LOL.”

Some, on the other hand, were grateful for the hack, writing, “I’m almost 43 and I know nothing! Thanks TikTok!”

Another person remarked, “How the hell are we all adulting WRONG!”

