You’ve been storing your wrapping paper incorrectly… The £1.50 solution for keeping your rolls neat, tidy, and hidden

During the Christmas season, we go through a lot of wrapping paper.

Our rolls of paper, on the other hand, are largely unused for the rest of the year, aside from birthdays.

If you’re tired of seeing unsightly rolls, try this clever hack to keep them all in one place neatly and easily.

While wrapping paper bags are readily available, one person had the brilliant idea of storing the rolls in a plastic suit cover.

The TikTok account Countdown to Christmas posted a video on the social media site demonstrating the hack.

The hanger can then be placed in the wardrobe after the rolls have been stuffed into the suit cover and zipped up, ensuring they are tucked away and out of sight.

Appreciative viewers quickly praised the hack in the comments section.

“Brilliant – I am doing this,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Now that IS a good idea,” while another said, “omg this is so smart!”

Others questioned whether the hack would be useful to them, with one woman writing, “who has space in the wardrobe for that?”

“Does anyone actually have room in their wardrobe to do this?” someone else agreed, adding, “I don’t.”

