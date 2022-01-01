Hairspray is required to keep your tresses straight because you’ve been straightening them incorrectly.

Hairspray is required to keep your tresses straight because you’ve been straightening your hair incorrectly.

Many of us use hairspray to keep our curls in place after curling our hair, but it turns out that hairspray can also be used to keep your hair straight.

Straighteners and (at most) hair oil or serum are used by the vast majority of people who straighten their hair.

Hairspray, however, is required for sleek hair, according to one TikTok user.

We can’t believe we didn’t think of it first when Kaylen Violet Jones shared her hair hack on TikTok.

In her video, Kaylen asks, “Why do you hairspray your hair after straightening it?” She responds with an audio clip that says, “The girls who get it get it, and the girls who don’t don’t.”

You obviously don’t get it because you’re not that girl.”

When this article was written, the video had only been on TikTok for two days and had already received 3.7 million views.

The video has a total of 539.8k likes, 8,261 comments, and 6,792 shares.

This hack caught many TikTok users off guard, and they couldn’t believe they hadn’t thought of it before.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever thought of it,” one person said.

“THIS IS GENIUS, THANK YOU,” one person said.

“Why haven’t I thought of this before?” said a third.

Some TikTok users swear by the hack, and they’ve expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments section.

One user said, “I do it all the time.”

“I’ve been doing it for years, and if I don’t, my hair will literally fall out,” said another.

“I did it once and my hair stayed straight all day,” a third said.

However, some people were surprised to learn that using hairspray to straighten hair is not a common practice.

“Wait, there are people who DON’T do this?” wondered one user.

“How come almost none of you have considered this…” said another.

“I assumed this was something that happened all the time,” said a third.

