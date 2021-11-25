You’ve been thawing your turkey incorrectly; according to science, the proper method takes less than 24 hours.

According to science, the correct way to thaw a turkey takes less than 24 hours.

Jason Latimer, a science teacher, has revealed what he believes to be the quickest way to thaw a turkey, and it’s backed up by science.

He claimed that his method takes only a fraction of the time it takes to thaw a frozen bird in the refrigerator.

“Now a 20-pound turkey in the fridge could take three and a half to four and a half days [to thaw],” he said in a TikTok video.

“In just a few hours, I’ll show you how to do it.”

He went on to say, “The secret is to put it in ice water.”

Water is “far more efficient at transferring heat than air,” according to Jason, and the process will work as long as the temperature of the water is kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to him, defrosting each pound of meat should take about 30 minutes, so a 20-pound turkey should only take about 10 hours.

He even compared his method to the traditional refrigerator thawing method in a side-by-side comparison.

“How come this 20-pound frozen turkey in the refrigerator was still frozen after the same amount of time as the one in the water?”

He confirmed that he was “thawed and ready to go.”

And if you’ve figured out how to thaw the bird but aren’t sure how to cook it, there are plenty of resources online.

Three tips from a cooking guru for a juicy, flavorful turkey

She recommended first soaking it overnight in well-seasoned water.

She then suggested putting it in a bag and cooking it that way.

“Bake your turkey breast-down, then turn it over and open the bag in the last 45 minutes so that the [skin]on the breast gets nice and brown, because we want our bird to have a tan,” she explained.

Finally, she stressed the importance of allowing the turkey to rest for 45 minutes before carving.

Popeyes has you covered if you don’t want to cook a turkey at all.

You can order a whole pre-seasoned, pre-cooked bird straight from the drive-thru, according to a TikToker.

