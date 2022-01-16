You’ve been tying your SCARF incorrectly – this simple method will keep it from blowing away while also looking stylish.

On a cold winter day, there are few things more irritating than a scarf that won’t stay around your neck.

But one woman has devised a brilliant way to ensure that this never happens again, and it all boils down to how you tie your shoes.

Haley Ivers posted a video of the “hack” on her TikTok page, demonstrating it with a large black and white gingham scarf.

“If it keeps falling down, scarf hack,” she captioned the video.

In the video, she says, “Little scarf hack if it’s always falling down.”

“Making a knot is all you have to do.”

Just tie it.

“Bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing

Fans praised her for the hack right away, with one commenter writing, “You solved my life’s biggest headache.”

Another person commented, “You deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for this thank you.”

Someone else added, “The way I would never have thought of this.”

“I recently discovered this and it changed my life,” wrote another.

“Omg, why didn’t I think of this before?” enthused a fashion fan, to which Haley replied, “Now ya know!”

In other fashion news, Primark’s version of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has been restocked, causing a frenzy among fans.

When the Pretty Little Thing dress she ordered for her brother’s wedding arrived looking nothing like it did online, she was disappointed.

Primark shoppers are also lining up to get their hands on these £11 slippers.