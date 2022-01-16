You’ve been tying your towel incorrectly – this method is far more convenient and will never fall down.

You’ve been tying your towel incorrectly – this method is much simpler and will never fall down.

THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN GETTING OUT OF A RELAXING BATH OR SHOWER AND THEN HAVING YOUR TOWEL FALL DOWN ON YOU.

We don’t want to startle our family or partners when our towel falls down, do we?

With this clever hack, your towel will never fall down again.

Celine Eve, a 22-year-old TikToker from Australia, has shared her simple towel-tying trick, and we can’t believe we’ve been doing it wrong all this time.

‘Not me acting like I did something,’ she captioned the video.

“I learned how to tie a towel that doesn’t come undone when I was today’s years old,” she said.

Celine was taken aback by the fact that it had taken her 22 years to figure out how to properly tie a towel, but some of us were much older and had no idea.

Instead of tying each of the towel ends in a knot, Celine wraps the towel around herself, grabs each end, crosses them over, and slots one of them into the towel’s chest area.

It couldn’t be easier, and there’s no need to fuss with tying a knot or folding the towel over.

If you’re the type of person who likes to hang out in their towel for hours after a hot shower, this tie hack will keep it secure and comfortable to wear.

Celine’s video has quickly racked up a whopping 969.6k views, indicating that it has clearly impressed many.

It currently has 71.9k likes, 259 comments, and 285 shares on Facebook.

Many TikTok users were blown away by this clever hack, and they expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Why didn’t I know this?” one person exclaimed.

“Wow,” someone else added.

“I needed this 12 hours ago,” said a third.

