You’ve been unpacking from your trips incorrectly – these ten tips will guide you through the process.

UNPACKING is a task that many people dread when they return home from a vacation.

However, one expert claims that by following any of her ten suggestions, she can make the process more efficient.

“Instead of the usual packing tips, here are some of my favorites for packing,” Katie, a TikToker with nearly 140,000 followers, said at the top of a video she shared with her audience.

“For starters, don’t bring your bag into your room.

“You just pick your clothes out of it instead of unpacking them,” she explained.

“Plus, your bag is filthy right now.”

Katie then advised people to bring their hampers to their luggage, rather than the other way around, and to fill them with all of their belongings.

She observed, “It’s usually not worth picking out what’s clean and what’s dirty.”

Katie recommended that you leave “plenty of space” around your bag because instead of putting each item back into place individually, you should group them by room or type of item, according to tip three.

As a result, you’ll be able to reconnect all of your electronics at the same time, bring all of your toiletries to the bathroom at the same time, and so on.

“Take the bag once it’s empty, shake it upside down over a trash can, and double-check that it’s empty,” she advised.

She went on to say that any luggage that had been “somewhere with a strong scent or with pets” should be left outside to get rid of any lingering odors.

She also suggested looking through your luggage for any stray receipts or tickets so you don’t get lost on your next trip.

“Make sure you have all your medication and put it back where you usually keep it,” Katie said, referring to toiletries and medicines.

“When it comes to toiletries, I always double-check that my plastic bags are free of holes before storing them.”

Katie suggested double-checking your wallet to make sure your identification is where it should be, as it can get misplaced while traveling.

Finally, she instructed you to connect all of your electronic devices to their proper outlets.

“I promise you’ll thank [yourself]a lot tomorrow,” she said.

Katie also recommended that people hydrate and relax after they finished their unpacking mission.

Of course, if you need packing advice, there are plenty of resources available.

Another TikToker shared his four packing rules that he always adheres to in order to save money and maximize his luggage space.

