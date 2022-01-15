You’ve been using bleach incorrectly – here are seven things you should never clean with harsh chemicals.

The seven things you should never clean with harsh chemicals if you’ve been using bleach incorrectly

For many years, BLEACH has been the go-to cleaner in homes, but it may be causing more harm than good to some surfaces.

Cleaning experts have discovered that bleach can harm many materials and surfaces over time, and that some cleaners can do a better job.

Because bleach is a very strong chemical cleaner, it may react negatively with a variety of surfaces in your home.

When you could be using other, safer cleaning materials, don’t make the mistake of cleaning your entire house with bleach.

For example, bleach should not be used to clean wood.

Because of its porous nature, wood absorbs any bleach, whether it’s a dining table or a hardwood floor.

Warping and discoloration will occur as a result of this.

In this case, a cleaner designed for wood surfaces is preferable.

Bleach is also not recommended for use on stainless steel because it is corrosive to metal and can eat away at the surfaces.

Chrome and copper can also corrode when exposed to bleach.

Instead, use a metal cleaner or polish that is made specifically for that purpose.

Granite or marble countertops are another area you should avoid when you have bleach on your hands.

Stone surfaces, like wood, are porous, despite their appearance.

Bleach can damage or stain stone, leaving your lovely countertops dull and discolored.

Use a general household cleaner or whatever the manufacturer recommends instead of bleach to save money on a costly renovation.

Your phone is another item that should not be cleaned with bleach.

Phones are known to be germ-ridden and should be disinfected with alcohol or disinfectant wipes.

Because bleach can damage the screen’s protective coating or even break the phone if it enters through an opening, it’s best to avoid it.

Finally, though it may seem obvious, avoid using bleach on anything that could be eaten.

When ingested, even the tiniest amount of bleach can be fatal, so don’t use it to clean any pet products.

Toys, food bowls, and litter boxes can all be cleaned with a little water and dish soap.

Cleaning children’s toys with bleach is also a bad idea.

Bleach is difficult to completely remove, and the risk of a child ingesting bleach is not one worth taking.

If possible, use dish soap and warm water, or use a washing machine.

Food should not be washed with bleach.

Store your food at the proper temperature or, in the case of fruits and vegetables, rinse them in cold water before eating.

Also, stay away from bleach in DIY cleaners.

When you do the cleaning yourself…

