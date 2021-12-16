You’ve been using cleaning spray incorrectly – using it correctly ensures that no streaks are left on your furniture.

You’ve been using cleaning spray incorrectly; using it correctly ensures that your furniture is free of streaks.

The neatness of a home is something that most homeowners take pride in.

A happy home, as the saying goes, is a clean home.

Online, a woman known as @Neat.Caroline has become well-known for her cleaning tips videos.

She recently shared a video that will make you reconsider your home decor.

Caroline claims that if you spray cleaning product directly onto the surface you’re cleaning, you’re doing it incorrectly.

Instead, squirt it onto a paper towel or a cleaning cloth.

She explained, “This will prevent streaky surfaces and product build-up.”

Although the microwave is one of the most user-friendly kitchen appliances, cleaning it and removing food stains can be difficult.

“Microwave a cup of half vinegar, half water for two minutes,” Caroline advised.

Simply wipe down the surface afterward.

“The vinegar’s steam will make removing all of the residue a breeze.”

Another common blunder, according to Caroline, is returning the toilet brush to its holder immediately after use.

“Instead, air dry the toilet brush underneath the toilet seat here to avoid bacteria breeding in the toilet holder.”

She slid the brush’s handle under the toilet seat, leaving the brush’s head inside the toilet, unaffected by the water.

Sweeping or mopping the floor is one of the first things that comes to mind when cleaning a house.

However, Caroline advises that you focus on table surfaces and walls before reaching for the broom.

The final step is to lay the floor.

“Clean from the top down,” she said, rather than cleaning from the bottom up.

As a result, when dusting or cleaning surfaces, crumbs fall to the floor, where they can be vacuumed and mopped up.”

Her final piece of advice explained why using too much laundry detergent is a bad idea.

“For a regular load of laundry, only one tablespoon of laundry detergent is required.”

Too much laundry detergent, on the other hand, can cause the machine to strain and leave a gross, soapy residue on your clothes.”

Good luck with your cleaning!

