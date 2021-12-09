You’ve been using Olaplex incorrectly – the best results come from using the products in the correct order.

For many women who want salon-style hair at home, OLAPLEX has become a household name.

It turns out, however, that you’ve been applying Olaplex No.

All three are incorrect.

The order of your hair care products is hindering the effects of the Olaplex, according to beauty blogger Abbey Yung on social media.

The brand is proud of its patented formula, which ensures soft and lustrous hair.

The No. 1 is one of its most popular products.

3, which is described as “a weekly at-home treatment, not a conditioner,” that “reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its appearance and feel.”

If you’ve bought the product, you’ll notice that the instructions on the bottle state that you should use it before shampooing.

This isn’t the case, however, if your hair hasn’t been washed in a week or has a lot of product build-up.

Olaplex isn’t working for you, according to the brand, and as revealed by the blogger, because you need to shampoo and rinse your hair first.

After you’ve done the first shampoo, apply the No.

3 Turn it on for at least ten minutes.

“On dirty hair, Olaplex doesn’t penetrate as well,” she explained.

After you’ve rinsed out the Olaplex, shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

This will ensure even better outcomes.

Many people were perplexed why the instructions weren’t completely clear after she posted her video, as many people will use the product first before shampooing.

Abbey had previously revealed the proper way to shampoo your hair in order to ensure complete product penetration.

“If your shampoo looks like this when you apply it to your scalp, try again,” she said in a TikTok video as she poured the shampoo into her hand.

“This isn’t going to spread evenly or properly cleanse your scalp.”

This is also why your hair becomes oily very quickly.”

Tilting the bottle over one’s head and scrubbing furiously with their hands is a common practice, but it’s incorrect.

Yung recommends putting the shampoo in your hands first, then rubbing them together to make suds that will easily spread and penetrate the dirt and oils on your scalp.

“Rather, emulsify the shampoo for a few seconds to ensure that it spreads and cleans evenly.”