You’ve been using the toilet incorrectly… only sit on the toilet seat if you have this household item.

You’ve been using the toilet incorrectly… only use the seat if you have this household item.

Sit with your feet on a stool if you want to have an easier time on the toilet.

Matthew Santoro, a YouTuber and educator, explained why in a video on his YouTube channel, saying it’s all about getting your colon in the best position.

“You’re pooping incorrectly!” he exclaimed.

“If you’re like the majority of people, you do your business by sitting perfectly on the ring of the toilet seat.

“However, that situation is not ideal.

While squatting, our bodies are actually designed to make going to the bathroom easier.

“It actually makes sense when you think about it.”

“Before the toilet, people went like bears, hugging their knees like they would if they had to go in the woods.”

Going to the toilet can be made more comfortable simply by placing the feet on a low stool to raise the height of the knees.

“Believe it or not, while going, putting your feet on a stool and raising your knees will properly position your colon,” he continued.

Adopting a more natural stance will also “help prevent colon disease and haemorrhoids” in addition to assisting in the movement process.

“So, instead of straining your pop-a-squats, let gravity do the work for you,” he said.

Those who were already fans of the stool method commented on the video, one of whom wrote: “I always leave a stool in the washroom.”

“Once you start down this path, there’s no turning back.”

“I figured out the pooping one about 20 years ago, when I was too lazy to move my son’s step away,” another person explained.

I can’t do number two without it now!”

When it comes to toilets, this woman was screamed at by her man’s mother after using the restroom without using poo spray.

With these tips, this mother was able to potty train her toddler in just five days.

A gynecologist also explains how to make your smear test more bearable.