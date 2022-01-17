You’ve been using your ceiling fan incorrectly—here’s how to use it correctly to keep your room warm this winter.

You’ve been using your ceiling fan incorrectly—here’s how to use it properly to keep your room warm in the winter.

WINTERTIME has descended upon us, and Spring appears to be eluding us.

It’s nearly impossible to escape the January chill even when we’re sitting in the comfort of our own homes.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there are a few little-known hacks that can keep us warm over the coming months.

The first point to consider is your ceiling fan.

The same thing that is supposed to keep you cool can, surprisingly, also keep you warm.

Simply reverse the fan’s direction of rotation and set it to the lowest speed.

Warm air will be blown down from the ceiling onto your body.

Another tip they have is to use solar energy.

Allowing the sun into your home by opening your curtains can act as a natural heater.

Close them at night to keep the heat in.

The Farmer’s Almanac also includes helpful hints for keeping your car in good working order during the winter months.

According to the guide, you should rub half a potato over your car’s windshields the night before freezing temperatures.

“The potato sugar forms a barrier over the window, preventing ice from forming, so you won’t have to scrape in the morning!”

You should rinse and wipe the windshields with the wipers on your car before getting on the road.

Placing plastic bags over your car’s side mirrors at night will keep them frost-free.

Finally, those of you who have manual car keys are familiar with the frosted keyholes.

Simply squirt some hand sanitizer over it to defrost it.

“The same isopropyl alcohol that kills germs also lowers the freezing point of water, allowing the ice inside the lock to be melted in seconds.”