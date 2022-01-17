You’ve been using your dishwasher incorrectly – a secret hidden space allows you to fit even more in your dishwasher.

You’ve been using your dishwasher incorrectly – there’s a secret hidden space that allows you to fit even more in.

DOING THE DISHES is a time-consuming and never particularly pleasurable task.

Most of us turn to the dishwasher for assistance when we have a sink full of dirty dishes.

We cram as many plates, cups, and silverware into the dishwasher as possible just to get the job done.

However, one user on the internet claims that we aren’t using our dishwashers to their full potential: most dishwashers have a hidden tray inside that allows you to fit in even more than you think.

On TikTok, a man named Jason Dempsey, who goes by the handle @TheJasonDempsey, posted a video of the discovery he made, which has received over 600,000 views.

Jason was perplexed when he learned about dishwashers’ “third rack.”

He showed the two standard trays first when he opened it.

But then, at the very top of his machine, he pulled out a third, hidden drawer.

“What?! What do I even put in here? Oh my gosh!” Jason exclaimed, stunned by the hidden tray.

Viewers were shocked and rushed to check out their own machines:

One person said, “WAIT, I think we have that dishwasher!!! Checking in the morning.”

“I have one!! I’m ecstatic.

“Scrolling TikTok for hours on end pays off,” a second added.

Others who were already familiar with the rack described how they use it:

“We removed the “normal” silverware holder to make room on the bottom rack, and we only use the third for utensils,” one viewer explained.

Another added, “Lids, spatulas, knives—it has so much potential.”