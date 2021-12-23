You’ve been using your eyelash curler incorrectly… try it this way to get your lashes to REALLY flutter.

You’ve been using an eyelash curler incorrectly… try it this way to get your lashes to truly flutter.

It’s one of those cosmetics that you either love or despise.

If you fall into the latter category, it’s possible that you simply don’t know how to properly use an eyelash curler to get the best results.

Meg Nickerson, a professional make-up artist, shared a video on her TikTok page in which she explained the best way to curl lashes – and it’s probably not the way you think.

“This is your eyelash, okay?” Meg explained, holding up a piece of black cardboard styled into a “lash.”

“If you take a curler and just curl it at the base of your lash, just clamp it on there and curl once, it’ll curl straight up, which is fine, but it’ll only have one bend.”

To achieve a curlier lash, Meg recommends starting at the root and working your way up the lash, turning the curler at an angle.

Then keep going up the lash and clamping, up the lash and clamping, up the lash and clamping, until you get to the end.

Meg demonstrated the difference between the two “eyelashes” by holding them up, one curly and the other almost completely straight.

“Now I’d rather have this eyelash than this eyelash,” she explained.

“Do you get what I’m saying? Curl the lash all the way up, not just at the root and go,” she says.

People praised Meg for the hack in the comments section.

One person wrote, “I started doing this a year ago and it looks sooo much better and actually holds more.”

“You’re one of my favorite makeup people on here…you explain everything so well and make it seem accessible,” someone else added.

“I wish you could see my mind blown ‘why has this never been taught’ face,” said a third person.

“THANK YOU,” someone else agreed, “I literally had no idea how to use the eyelash curler and no one ever taught me.”

Meg’s favorite curlers are the Shu Uemura and Shiseido ones, but she also recommends the Revlon one, which she used in the video.

When it comes to lashes, this lash extension expert says these are the worst she’s ever seen.

Wear your false lashes in this manner to enhance their appearance.

And after sneezing and curling her lashes and pulling them all out, this woman issued a warning.