You’ve been using your pan incorrectly; if you use it correctly, you’ll be able to tell when your food is ready to serve.

You’ve been using your pan incorrectly; if you use it correctly, you’ll be able to tell when your food is ready to eat.

A delicious breakfast sets the tone for a wonderful morning.

A burnt fried egg, on the other hand, can completely derail a breakfast.

We’ve all been disappointed by a fried egg that fell apart on the pan despite our best efforts to scrape it off and serve it.

This frequently occurs, according to @ChadPostMusic, because our approach to pan-fried cooking is flawed.

Chad began his TikTok by saying:

“I have a culinary arts degree, and this is the MOST important tip I’ve ever learned in the kitchen!”

He showed a pan with an egg sizzling on it.

“If whatever you’re cooking—meat, eggs, or anything else—sticks to the pan, it’s not done yet,” he explained.

“Once it’s done, it’ll be released.”

Rather than scraping the food off, simply reduce the heat and allow it to continue to cook for a while.

When the food is done, Chad claims, it will easily lift from the surface, indicating that it is ready.

“And start with medium-high heat and enough fat in the pan next time to avoid this,” the pan-pro added as a bonus tip.

The audience was taken aback by their own naiveté:

One user wrote, “Why did I just learn this now?? Eggs are my nemesis!”

“This is also true in baking! When cakes are done, they pull away from the edges of the pan,” another added.

When TikTokers discovered that they were also cooking popcorn incorrectly, they were astounded.

Isabella Avila demonstrated the proper way to make popcorn in a TikTok video, ensuring that your bowl is free of unpopped kernels.

Isabella, who goes by they, pointed to a slightly opened slit at the bottom of a freshly heated bag of microwaveable popcorn.

They revealed, “That little slit at the bottom is used to shake out the [unpopped]kernels in the bag.”

Isabella shook the bag over a glass bowl with the slit pointed down, and the kernels began to fall out and into the bowl.

The popcorn did not escape with the kernels due to the narrow slit.

