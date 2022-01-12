You’ve been vacuuming your pet hair all wrong – here’s a £1 product that will cut your hoovering time in half.

CLEANING UP AFTER PETS CAN TAKE A LONG TIME.

However, one pet owner has devised a brilliant and time-saving hack for drastically reducing your vacuuming time – all you need is a lint roller.

Suki and Asher’s TikTok account posted a video of them using a £1 roller on their black rabbit, which resulted in a large amount of hair falling onto the sticky plastic.

“GENIUS my bunny sheds so much in the summer and no matter what we can’t get it all off,” one commenter wrote.

Nicki, a fur mom, then duetted with the video while trying out the hack on her own rabbit.

She began, “I had no idea rabbits shed this much, and I had no idea this was going to work.”

“Holy cow, it works!” she exclaimed after successfully removing the hair with the roller.

Some people in the comments section criticized the hack, claiming that it injured the rabbit, but Nicki defended the hack, claiming that the hair that was falling out was already dead and loose.

“We’re gentle with him,” she explained to another commenter, “and we help him groom a little each day.”

“We don’t overdo it because their skin is sensitive during this time.”

Others stated that they would use the hack on their own rabbits, cats, and dogs.

Someone wrote, “I’ve done that to my dog.”

“It’ll never end, and I’ll keep crying.”

“He loves it, though… it always goes belly up so I don’t miss a spot,” she says.

