You’ve been washing your face incorrectly, which is why your brows must be washed.

Aren’t we all aware of how to properly wash our faces?

Well, it turns out that you’ve been doing something wrong your entire life, and it’s how you wash your face.

You should concentrate on scrubbing your brows in particular.

One woman took to TikTok to reveal that she uses shampoo and conditioner on her brows on a regular basis to prevent dandruff.

So, if you’ve ever noticed that your brows are looking a little dry or feel a little rough, pay attention.

“I regularly shampoo and condition my eyebrows,” Elissa Davies wrote alongside a video of herself washing her brows.

Elissa claims that washing your eyebrows will give you the “softest brows on earth.”

The video had only been on TikTok for five days when this article was written, but it already had 3.2 million views.

The video has 431.7k likes, 3,445 comments, and 422 shares on Facebook.

Elissa then followed up with a video showing her washing her brows, revealing that she uses Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, which is available from Boots for £1.50.

Many TikTok users were surprised to learn how important it was to wash their brows, and they expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments.

“I feel bad for not doing this now,” one person said.

“I just realized that I’ve never put shampoo and conditioner on my eyebrows,” said another.

“Brow dandruff exists?” exclaimed a third.

However, some TikTok users were aware of this and admitted that it is part of their daily routine as well.

“Omg i do the same – I use nizoral shampoo and it’s been really good for my face,” one user said.

“Omg, I do that,” said another.

“My entire family called me weird for this,” a third added.

“While I’m there, I wash my hair and give my brows a lil scrub scrub,” Elissa replied, “they’ll never understand how soft they can get.”

