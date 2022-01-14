You’ve been washing your mugs incorrectly – and only one thing will permanently remove coffee and tea stains.

IF YOU HAVE A FAVORITE mug that you use on a regular basis, it’s almost certain to be covered in stubborn tea or coffee stains.

That could be due to the fact that you’re always on the go and don’t always scrub your mug.

However, it turns out that you’ve been washing your mugs incorrectly, regardless of how you’ve been doing it.

Brown stains are unsightly, so here’s how to get rid of them once and for all.

Dri-Pak was contacted by Express.co.uk to learn how to remove tea and coffee stains from mugs.

Tannins, also known as tannic acid, are responsible for the brown color of tea and coffee, and they’re also used as a dyeing agent.

While tannins are relatively harmless to your body, they are responsible for staining your teeth and mugs.

The main culprits are black, green, and herbal teas, which, if consumed in excess, can cause your teeth to yellow or discolor.

The same can be said for coffee.

“Ditch the scouring pad because it won’t tackle the stain – it will be too fiddly and time-consuming and won’t make a huge difference,” Dri Pak experts said.

Experts claim that there is one magic product that will solve the problem.

“To do the job, all you need is one cheap and cheerful product: soda crystals,” the experts said.

Soda crystals are hydrated sodium carbonate crystals that are white and odourless.

These crystals form an alkaline solution when dissolved in water, which is ideal for removing stains and grease.

Soda crystals can be found for as little as 80p on Ocado, so you won’t have to spend a fortune on cleaning supplies.

So, if your favorite mug is in need of some tender loving care, all you have to do is fill it with hot water and soda crystals.

Allow at least half an hour (preferably overnight) for the solution to soak into the stains before wiping them away with a dishcloth or brush.

If your mug has been seriously harmed by your love of hot beverages and this doesn’t remove all of the stains, repeat the process.

