You’ve been wearing your dress incorrectly; the proper way to wear it ensures that it fits properly and that anyone can do it.

You’ve been wearing your dress incorrectly – the proper way to wear it ensures that it fits properly and is simple enough for anyone to do.

HAVE YOU EVER PURCHASED A DRESS THAT LOOKS AMAZING EVERYWHERE EXCEPT ON YOUR WAIST?

A fashion blogger revealed that she adjusts the fit with a bangle and a hair tie.

Sheryl Luke, a fashion blogger based in California, revealed that you don’t have to accept a dress that is too loose around the waist or has an unflattering shape.

In her viral video, she says, “All you need is a bangle and a hair tie.”

“Adjust the bangle to fit around your waist and over the dress.

“Turn the dress inside out and wrap the hair tie around both the bangle and the dress.

“If you return the dress, you’ll get a chic rush waistline and a more flattering fit.”

Many women commented on her video after it was posted, gushing about how amazing it looked.

“Woah this works SO well!!” wrote one woman.

“It appears to be fate!”

“Genius!” exclaimed a third.

And a third said it looked fantastic on her.

After an employee revealed how to score great Zara sales, this hack could definitely work for all of those Zara dresses you’ll buy.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her insider knowledge with LovetheSales.com, a Black Friday sales marketplace.

Here are her five shopping tips for Black Friday.

“Stores will put the best deals in the sale at the very back of the store, near the refund till, which is not normally on the ground floor,” the ex-Zara employee said.

“They do this to increase the likelihood that you will see a higher-priced item first and choose that instead, and that you will be swayed to exchange rather than refund.”

“Going up or down that escalator may be a bit of a trek, but it could save your wallet a lot of money.”

“At the end of the day, when the store closes, everything on the hold rail is moved back to the shop floor,” she explained.

“I recommend going into your local fashion store 10 minutes before it closes and asking to see the hold rail.

“Basically, you get a secret list of clothes that no one has seen before for you to look through.

Also, from personal experience, I’ve found a lot of cute clothes and the most desired pieces there.”

“Once the Black Friday sale starts, it seems like it never ends,” the savvy insider explained.

“Because of how busy we are, we frequently put off repricing the label in favor of other, more pressing tasks.”

“As a result, when choosing a dress, jacket, or pair of shoes…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.