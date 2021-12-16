You’ve been wearing your dressing gown incorrectly, and the correct way is SO much more comfortable.

You’ve been wearing your dressing gown incorrectly, and the proper way is SO much more comfortable.

PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC, we’d snuggle up in our dressing gown most mornings and evenings; however, after multiple lockdowns, it’s easily become the most worn item in our closet.

And just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, a TikTok life hack has completely blown our minds.

Mariana, a smart mom, shared her simple robe-tying tip earlier this year, and it turns out we’ve been doing it wrong for YEARS.

Mariana wrote: “For those of you who missed my dressing gown tip last year.

“You’ll be able to thank me when the time comes…”

The clip starts with the mother tying up her dressing gown the old-fashioned way: by looping the belt through the hoops and tying it around the front.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Mariana, on the other hand, claims there’s a better way to do it, which means you won’t have to keep tying it up or worry about the tie digging into your back.

The mum almost completely unhooked the belt but kept it through the loop on her left side as she walked her 42,000 Instagram followers through the process.

She then worked it through the right hoop before bringing it back to the left and tying a tight knot.

To put it another way, the mum’s method means you don’t need to tie your dressing gown as tightly as possible to feel toasty.

“It is sooooo much more comfortable,” she added.

Viewers were ecstatic to try it out for themselves, and it was dubbed a “game-changer” by some.

“This is the only way I wear mine now,” one responded.

“I appreciate it!”

“I’m doing this right now,” said another.

“Where have you been all my life?” enquired a third.

For more style inspiration, check out the £16 George at Asda dress, which has its own Instagram account.

Millie Court has a stunning ASOS Edit that we want everything from.

Plus, this shopper was taken aback when she discovered ‘bondage gear’ in her neighborhood Primark – but it’s not what you think.