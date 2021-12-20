You’ve been wearing your sneakers incorrectly – learn why and how to use the extra fold at the top of your shoe.

IT’S always shocking to discover that you’ve been using a commonplace item incorrectly for the majority of your life.

When it comes to little-known life hacks, the internet is a breeding ground, and we’ve never stopped marveling at our own oblivion.

Sidney Raz has amassed a fan base of over two million TikTok users thanks to his witty videos that reveal “things I should’ve known before I was in my 30s,” as he puts it.

He recently shared a sneaker hack that we could all use for both comfort and safety in a recent video.

He began, “Here’s something I didn’t know until I was in my 30s: how you’re supposed to wear running shoes.”

“This little hole is called a heel lock, and you’re supposed to use it,” he said, pointing to two small holes on either side of the front sneaker flap.

By putting on a sneaker and looping one side of the lace through the newly discovered hole, Sidney demonstrated how it works.

“The lace from the same side goes through the hole.”

“Opposite side lace goes through that loop,” he said, as he crossed the opposite side of the lace over the front flap and slid it under the arc from the first lace.

He tugged on the laces and tied them above the flap after repeating the steps on the other side’s heel lock hole.

He yelled, “Heel locked!” as he was taken aback by how secure his foot now felt in the shoe.

The trick’s simplicity and our ignorance of it astounded the audience:

One jokingly wrote, “This man is teaching me more than high school.”

“Lmaooo man, we’ve all just been [winging]life, not knowing how to do anything right,” said another.

A third remarked, “This should be taught in PE.”

These are the types of online gimmicks that earned TikTok University its moniker.