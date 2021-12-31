You’ve been incorrectly wrapping your scarf around your head; the proper way ensures it won’t fall off.

Because the weather is expected to be colder than usual this winter, knowing how to tie a scarf around your head is a must.

This new trick will keep it from falling off while you’re out and about.

If you want to keep your scarf from slipping off your head or protect your hair, a TikTok user has the perfect solution.

Wrap your scarf around your neck from front to back before draping it over your head and over your shoulder.

Then tuck the ends into the loop you’ve made around your neck.

Place the back of the scarf over your head and go about your day.

This isn’t just a fashion statement; it could also be the key to controlling coughing if you have a cold.

By draping a large scarf over your mouth, you can create a warm cavern of air for yourself.

When you breathe warm air, coughing is reduced.

Wearing a scarf over your mouth can protect you from a potentially fatal asthma attack this winter, according to doctors at Asthma UK.

Not only that, but it may hold the key to eradicating the irritating cough that Covid-19 seems to cause in almost everyone.

