Experts offer advice on how to keep your New Year’s wellness resolutions.

Here’s how to stay on track with your New Year’s wellness goals, according to experts.

MANY PEOPLE MAKE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS, but they are frequently broken.

While statistics show that many people will fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions, experts have weighed in with advice on how to keep them.

“People like to make new beginnings for themselves,” Jennifer Kelman, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and expert for JustAnswer.com, told The Sun. “They believe that the best time to do so is when a new year begins – new year, new and fresh start.”

“Most people are aware that doing so may cause stress, but they believe that if they stick to the resolution, they will be able to handle the stress.”

According to YouGov, 39% of Americans plan to make a New Year's resolution in 2022 or are considering it.

Unfortunately, only about 8% of resolutions are ever kept, according to a report published by UAB Medicine Marketing.

This is due to people overburdening themselves with goals as they plan for the coming year, Jennifer explained.

“People make up a story about the resolution,” says the author.

“They believe what they tell themselves and say things like, ‘This time I’m going to do it,'” she explained.

“Many people set unrealistic goals for themselves.”

It is, however, all about setting realistic goals, according to her.

“People give up on their resolutions because the goal was insurmountable from the beginning,” Jennifer explained.

“Instead of taking small steps toward success, it became an all-or-nothing strategy or a mentality of “go big or go home.”

“That philosophy,” she continued, “might be too much, too fast.”

Jennifer recommends setting goals with a friend or a group of trusted people so that you can hold each other accountable and make more manageable New Year’s resolutions.

Jennifer also stated that you are not obligated to give up if you do not wish to.

Rather, she suggested going over the resolution again to see if anything needed to be changed.

She speculated, “Perhaps your resolution was an overreach, and that’s why you’ve gotten off track.”

“Rather than saying, ‘I’m going to get that gym membership,’ say, ‘I’m going to run or hike three times in the next week.'”

Jennifer’s gym membership scenario is very plausible, as health and wellness-related resolutions are commonly made.

The top five New Year’s resolutions, according to Statista, are all related to fitness or financial well-being.

“Doing more exercises or getting in better shape” was the most popular response.

