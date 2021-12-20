You’ve neglected to clean one area of your bathroom, which is filthy but simple to clean.

You’re neglecting to clean one area of your bathroom, which is filthy but simple to clean.

A CLEANING guru has revealed a common cleaning tool that many people either forget about or don’t know how to clean.

Cleaning it is a simple task, even if it is an unpleasant tool to think about.

“Do this last when cleaning your bathroom,” the expert, Skylar Toth, said in a video posted to her popular TikTok page.

“Place your toilet brush underneath the toilet seat and fill it with hot water.”

She explained, “This sanitizes the brush and gets rid of any leftover bacteria.”

According to A Cleaner Home, an average toilet contains about “34,000 units of bacteria” at any given time.

This means that the brush used to clean a toilet is likely to be filthy as well.

Despite the fact that many of Skylar’s fans were ecstatic about the simple tip, many were concerned about the cleaning method’s long-term effects.

“Never pour hot water into a toilet,” one user wrote, with several others echoing the sentiment.

The fear is that the hot water will corrode the seal between the toilet and the house’s pipes, causing leakage.

This concern was confirmed by Gilmore Air, a heating, air, and plumbing company, which stated that pouring boiling water into a toilet can crack the porcelain as well.

Atlantis Plumbing, on the other hand, claims that using hot water rather than boiling water will not harm the pipes or sealant.

For those who are concerned about using hot water to clean their toilet brush, there are a variety of other options.

One TikToker suggested using a silicone toilet brush because it is easier to clean, while another suggested spraying the brush with cleaning products and allowing it to dry before packing it away.