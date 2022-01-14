‘You’ve Stooped to a Whole New Level of Low,’ Britney Spears says of Jamie Lynn Spears’ knife attack claims.

The back-and-forth is still going on.

After Jamie Lynn Spears claimed that Britney Spears once locked them in a room while holding a knife, Britney Spears retaliated.

Britney, 40, tweeted on Friday, January 14: “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW!”

“I’ve never seen you with a knife, nor would I ever consider it!!!”

The Grammy winner appeared to be referring to Jamie Lynn’s claims in her book Things I Should Have Said, in which she claimed that Britney became “scared” and took a knife and locked both of her sisters in a room.

During a Wednesday, January 12 appearance on Nightline to promote her new memoir, the Zoey 101 alum, 30, discussed the alleged encounter.

Britney “didn’t feel safe” at the time, according to Jamie Lynn, so she hid in a locked room with her younger sister.

“First and foremost, I believe it is important for me to have had my own panic attacks and to understand how we can feel in those situations.

It’s critical to remember that I was a child at the time.

On Wednesday, the star of Sweet Magnolias admitted, “I was terrified.”

“I had that experience, but I was afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to upset anyone, but I was also upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut,” Britney tweeted on Friday, denying the incident ever happened.

Before calling Jamie Lynn out for her recent comments, the Crossroads actress asked her sister to “please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

“Only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney continued. “I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!”

Jamie Lynn claimed that she “got in [her]face” one time while holding daughter Ivey, now three, according to the former Mouseketeer.

,

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Britney Spears Shuts Down Jamie Lynn Spears’ Knife Attack Claims: ‘You’ve Stooped to a Whole New Level of Low’