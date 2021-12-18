Ysabel Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, rips her father for skipping her spine surgery before the couple split up.

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel, 18, slams her father for skipping her spine surgery before the couple split up.

Ysabel Brown, the daughter of SISTER Wives stars Christine andamp; Kody Brown, was “frustrated” with her father for not being by her side during her spine surgery.

On the most recent episode of TLC’s show, the feud was aired.

The 18-year-old traveled to New Jersey with her mother Christine, 49, for a scoliosis operation, while her father stayed in Arizona.

Kody explained his decision by citing his main concerns as being the pandemic and traveling.

“I’m not going to surgery with Christine and Ysabel, I’m not going to surgery, I think it’s very risky,” Kody confessed.

“I also feel like a complete hypocrite if I don’t follow the rules that I’m begging, literally begging, everyone to follow.”

However, the teen expressed her desire for her father to accompany her to the procedure, stating that she was “nervous.”

Christine defended her daughter to the camera, saying, “I mean, honestly, it’s Ysabel that I care about more.”

I believe Ysabel will have a difficult time being without Kody because she is so reliant on him when she is in pain.”

Ysabel expressed her feelings about her father’s decision, saying, “I think his priorities are a little screwed up.”

“And I don’t want to offend him because he is my father, and I understand.”

“I understand why he’s doing it, but it’s just so frustrating and difficult,” she admitted through tears.

Christine expressed her concerns about the surgery as well, but she tried to remain optimistic for the sake of her daughter.

“I’m worried and nervous about such a major surgery, but I’m going to be as upbeat as possible while I’m with Ysabel,” she said.

The operation was performed to correct a severe curve in Ysabel’s spine, which she admitted was difficult to look at on x-rays.

“It’s a tragic situation.”

It was heartbreaking the first time I saw her curve, and it was even harder when I showed her curve to all of her parents.

It’s difficult to look at an x-ray of your child like that.

“It’s extremely difficult,” she admitted.

“Ysabel is really hurt that Kody isn’t here,” Christine said again as the two continued to discuss how much Kody’s absence was affecting them.

“She’s in a lot of pain,” says the narrator.

“I think I’m a little disappointed that he won’t be able to go because he always talks about how family comes first,” Ysabel continued.

“But when it comes down to it, I need him there, and he isn’t willing to put his daughter above his fear of the pandemic.”

In advance of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.