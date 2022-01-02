Yuki Hayashi, composer for ‘My Hero Academia,’ Discusses Scoring the Latest Film and Capturing the Season 5 Themes [Exclusive]

Yuki Hayashi, composer for ‘My Hero Academia,’ Discusses Scoring the Newest Film and Capturing Season 5 Themes [Exclusive]

My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular anime series, but composer Yuki Hayashi began working on the series when it was still in its early stages.

Fans will instantly recognize his themes if you fast forward a few years.

Hayashi discussed how his music has evolved up to season 5, scoring morally complex characters, and working on the latest My Hero Academia film with in an interview.

My Hero Academia wasn’t quite the phenomenon it is now when Yuki Hayashi started working on it.

In fact, it was just another job for the composer.

He explained to Maho Azuma, his translator, that it was one of many such offers he had received in his early career.

“What’s interesting is that he didn’t choose it or say he wanted to work on this series; rather, he got the offer and accepted it, and it evolved into what it is now,” Azuma explained.

With more options, Hayashi began to pick and choose which anime he wanted to work on, and My Hero Academia was one of them:

“Now that he’s so busy and in demand, he gets to pick and choose which ones he wants to do and which ones he doesn’t.”

He was, however, very young when he first began My Hero Academia.

And he wanted to do everything at that age.

Anything he was offered, he would take, and he would give it his all.”

With My Hero Academia Season 5 recently ending, the composer has been scoring the series for years.

Izuku Midoriya, like his classmates, has grown a lot during that time.

Hayashi’s music has progressed in tandem with the characters in the anime.

Deku discovers new Quirks inside One for All during Season 5 of My Hero Academia.

When the anime first aired, however, the main character could barely use the single ability he inherited from All Might.

Deku begins to master his Quirk as his freshman year at UA High progresses.

His progress is accelerated by the numerous challenges thrown his way, and the music tends to capture the ups and downs of his journey.

When asked how the score has changed from season one to season five, Hayashi explained that the transition feels natural in light of the fact that progress is taking place…

