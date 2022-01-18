Yvette Mimieux, who starred in the film The Time Machine, was discovered DEAD in her home at the age of 80, having died of natural causes while sleeping.

On January 10, the screen legend turned 80 years old, and just days later, she died in her sleep of natural causes, according to a rep.

Yvette was born in 1942 and had 50 acting credits when she was discovered dead in her home on Tuesday.

The silver screen legend is best known for starring opposite Rod Taylor in George Pal’s 1960 adaptation of HG Wells’ novel The Time Machine.

MGM Studios produced the film, and Yvette was quickly signed to a long-term deal.

She appeared in films such as Where the Boys Are, Platinum High School, and Mr.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Lucky, and Light in the Piazza are all excellent films.

The latter was particularly daring for its time because it featured Yvette as Clara Johnson, a mentally challenged woman.

She once said, “I suppose I had a soulful quality.”

“I was frequently cast as the’sensitive’ character, a wounded person.”

