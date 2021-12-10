Yvonne Strahovski, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, has given birth to her first child.

Actress Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale” gives birth to her first child.

Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale is now a “mama of two,” as she announced the birth of her second child on Thursday, Dec.

Yvonne Strahovski is overjoyed with her new baby.

On Thursday, December 14, the Handmaid’s Tale actress announced the birth of her and husband Tim Loden’s second child on Instagram.

“An angel joined our world this past week,” she captioned a photo of herself and the baby.

"An angel joined our world this past week," she captioned a photo of herself and the baby.





At the red carpet for The Tomorrow War in June, Yvonne revealed she was “halfway through” her second pregnancy.

“Here it is! It’s been a big fat secret this whole time,” she joked at the premiere.

“We’ve been promoting the film virtually,” she continued, “so I’ve managed to not really talk about it.”

“So tonight, I’m celebrating a couple of things.”

Her and Tim’s son William has been an only child for the past two years, just like her, so the actress expressed her excitement at the prospect of “experiencing a family of four.”

She expressed her excitement for “watching their personalities come alive” in addition to expanding their family, saying, “It’s just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids.”

In October 2018, Yvonne and Tim, who married in the summer of 2017, welcomed their first child. “My heart has already melted into a billion pieces a thousand times,” she wrote at the time.

“Our baby boy has brought us the greatest joy of our lives.

Peanut, welcome to the world; your parents adore you and you are already my little dreamboat.

“Someone has taken my heart!”

With William and Tim, the actress occasionally shares a glimpse into her personal life.

“Scored a smooch (hashtag)readyfortheweekend,” she captioned a photo of herself and her son enjoying a day at the beach in July.

Now, with the addition of baby No. 2, the family is complete.

2, Yvonne has even more kisses in store for her!

