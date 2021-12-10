Yvonne Strahovski, star of “The Tomorrow War,” has given birth to her first child.

Yvonne Strahovski, star of ‘The Tomorrow War,’ Welcomes Baby No.

Yvonne Strahovski has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Tim Loden.

Strahovski announced the good news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a sweet black-and-white photo of herself holding her new baby.

“Welcome to the family my love I love you so very much (hashtag)mamaoftwo (hashtag),” she captioned the photo.

Messages of congratulations from friends and followers flooded the comments section.

Strahovski announced her second pregnancy in June while walking the red carpet at the premiere of the film in which she plays Colonel Muri Forester. “I’m super excited to be here, and this is a very special moment,” she told ET at the time, adding that she was about halfway through her pregnancy.

Strahovski stunned in a long, white gown that hugged her growing baby bump. “I’m having a boy! You heard it first!” she exclaimed.

Strahovski and Loden married in 2017, and their first child was born in October 2018.

The actress told ET the following year about filming the thriller Angel of Mine while pregnant, which included hiding her baby bump with various costumes.

“I remember walking out onto the ice skating rink just as we were talking through the scene and five people immediately surrounded me, paranoid I was going to slip and fall,” she recalled of her own stunts.

“However, everyone was extremely protective, which was wonderful.”

