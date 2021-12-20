Zach Davis, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiancé, shows off a new tattoo on his hand of her 4-year-old daughter Ryder’s face.

Zach Davis, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiancé, flaunts a new tattoo on his hand of her 4-year-old daughter Ryder.

In a sweet video, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiancé Zach Davis showed off his new tattoo of her daughter Ryder’s face on his hand.

The reality star posted an Instagram video of the design process as well as the final product.

On his way to the tattoo appointment, Zach sat in the passenger seat of his car, looking at pictures of his soon-to-be stepdaughter on his phone.

“My fiance tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today,” she captioned the adorable picture, referring to her four-year-old daughter.

Zach continued the video by pointing to a bare spot on his hand surrounded by his collection of other tattoos and explaining where the new ink should be placed.

The tattoo artist then sketched the design while tracing a photo of the toddler on an iPad.

The new dad proudly displayed the design, which included a close-up of Ryder’s smiling face in her hands, before sitting down to finish the tattoo.

“I am so blessed to have a man who not only loves me but also loves my daughter as his own,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

The proud father unveiled the final product, which featured the tot’s name “Ryder K” beneath her portrait.

I Get To Love You by Ruelle was chosen as the soundtrack for the video by the TV star.

“You never cease to amaze me @z.terrelArtist @bookie_thompsonPhoto @ashabailey_,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans praised the thoughtful gesture, with one writing: “Seriously crying omg.”

“Omg that so beautiful! I’m crying.to see a man love your baby as his own is beautiful that’s how it should be,” a second person agreed.

You’ve gotten yourself a genuine one….

One for which we all pray!!! God bless you!”

“That’s a beautiful expression of love and to show Ryder that she’s just as much a part of his heart as you and Ace are,” another user commented.

Cory Wharton, Cheyenne’s ex, shares Ryder with her.

Ace, the MTV star’s six-month-old son, is the couple’s first child.

When Cheyenne’s future husband proposed to her mother in April, he also gave her step-daughter-to-be a diamond ring as a token of his love for her new family.

Just weeks before the birth of their son, Zach proposed at the couple’s teddy-bear themed baby shower.

Cheyenne flaunted her stunning engagement ring as the 30-year-old shared the news on his Instagram stories.

“Still not…,” Cheyenne said in one of her stories.

