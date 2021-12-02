Zach Roloff’s Son Has Major Surgery: ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World shared another major family update on Tuesday, just a few weeks after announcing they were expecting again.

Jackson, the couple’s oldest child, had leg surgery at the age of four.

Tori wrote alongside a photo of Jackson in his hospital bed with a stuffed rabbit by his side that Jackson was “so brave and confident” before the surgery to help his bowing legs.

On November 1, Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, announced their second pregnancy.

“Today was surgery for our sweet Jackson to help correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori wrote.

“This kid continues to amaze us.

He was brave and self-assured.

He made [Zach] and me so proud as he talked to the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without a care in the world.”

The day of Jackson’s surgery was “one of the hardest days” of her life, according to the TLC singer.

“Seeing your child suffer is never something a parent wants to experience.

“However, we trust his doctors and our Lord to make the best decision for him,” Tori wrote.

“Love you, baby j! Let’s go home and make popcorn!” she said, adding that Jackson’s stuffed rabbit never left his side.

Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, was present in both Jackson and his younger sister Lilah Ray, 2.

Zach and Tori were aware that they had a 50% chance of inheriting achondroplasia from their father before they were born, but they didn’t want this to define them.

“There was a chance that one of our children would be dwarfed, but there was also a chance that none of our children would be dwarfed.”

“We were going to love and roll with whatever we got,” Zach told PEOPLE in April 2020, adding that he believes Lilah Ray and Jackson will form a strong “brother-sister relationship.”

Zach and Tori, who will celebrate their six-year wedding anniversary in 2021, revealed Tori’s pregnancy in a new family photo shared on Nov.

A photograph of them holding an ultrasound image was also included.

Their first child is due in the spring of 2022.

Tori wrote, “We’re so excited to share some exciting news with you.”

“We are so grateful to God for this sweet gift of Baby Roloff, who will be joining us this spring!”

It was announced that I was expecting…

