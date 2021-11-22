Zachery Ty Bryan of Home Improvement Is Engaged After Divorce: ‘I’m Thankful for a Win,’ he Says.

Zachery Ty Bryan of Home Improvement Is Engaged After Divorce: “I’m Thankful for a Win”

Congratulations! Zachery Ty Bryan is engaged, and he couldn’t be happier for his fiancée.

On Wednesday, November 17, the 40-year-old Home Improvement star made his recent engagement Instagram official with a sweet post dedicated to his soon-to-be bride.

He captioned a photo of himself hugging his lady love while she flaunted her diamond ring, “You win some, you lose some.”

“I’m grateful for a victory… at long last!”

Bryan previously married Carly Matros, his high school sweetheart.

Taylor Simone, Gemma Rae, and Jordana Nicole are the couple’s three daughters. They divorced in September 2020 after 14 years of marriage.

Following their split, the former child star was arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend in October 2020.

Bryan agreed to a plea deal in the domestic violence case, according to Us Weekly, in which he pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault.

Bryan was sentenced to three years of probation and six other charges against him, including strangulation and coercion, were dropped.

He also agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the future.

In recent months, the Dark Tourist star has become known for his nostalgic Instagram posts with Jonathan Taylor Thomas, his former Home Improvement co-star.

Bryan portrayed Brad, Tim Taylor’s (Tim Allen) and Jill Taylor’s (Patricia Richardson) oldest son, on the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999.

Randy was played by Thomas, 40, and Mark was played by Taran Noah Smith.

Bryan shared a throwback photo of him and JTT posing for the teen magazine 16 back in September.

He jokingly captioned the photo of the two teenagers standing side-by-side, their hands in the pockets of their acid-wash jeans, “The 2nd best looking guy in a photo of two.”

The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift star also made fun of his status as the ’90s mega heartthrob’s second banana.

“Nah, never met him,” he responded in the comments when asked if he and Thomas were still in contact.

“Ya think he’s attractive?”

Thomas and his TV older brother reunited in 2013 at the premiere of Dark Tourist in Los Angeles.

The previous year,

