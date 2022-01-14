Zack Bia addresses Madelyn Cline dating rumors following her split from Chase Stokes, saying, ‘We Are Enjoying It.’

Sort of straightening out the facts.

After they recently sparked romance rumors, Zack Bia addressed his relationship status with Madelyn Cline, and the DJ isn’t looking to put a label on it.

“We’re not dating,” says the narrator.

When asked if he and Cline, 24, are more than friends, Bia, 25, said on Thursday, January 13 during an episode of the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast.

The New York native clarified that the two were having a good time and keeping it casual.

“I think as someone who is extremely busy and is about to start traveling — she’s on set five months of the year — she has such a busy schedule, and I think I have a busy schedule as well.”

He continued, “It’s one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and going out to dinner.”

“However, we never started dating and will probably never stop because we are just hanging out.”

We’re having a great time and aren’t even thinking about what it is.”

After being seen together at basketball games and out to dinner in Los Angeles in December 2021, Cline and Bia were linked.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Outer Banks star was “playing coy” about her relationship with Bia after the twosome raised eyebrows.

“They may appear to be an odd couple, but she’s someone who can get along with anyone because of her kindness,” an insider said at the time.

“They make a cute couple.”

Us confirmed Cline’s split from her costar Chase Stokes after more than a year of dating one month before her outings with Bia.

As they made fewer appearances together on social media, fans began to wonder if they were still dating.

“They tried to work it out for a long time but decided it was best to go their separate ways,” a source told Us in November 2021.

“They both have busy schedules, making it difficult for them to spend much time together.”

They are still friends and have no ill feelings for each other.”

Stokes, 29, and Cline, who met on the Outer Banks while playing love interests John B and Sarah, didn’t pursue a real-life romance.

