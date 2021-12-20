Zara, Usman’s Mysterious Ex, Is Revealed on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Usman, aka musician Sojaboy, from 90 Day Fiancé, has a thing for American women.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman, 32, prepared to meet Kim, 50, in person after they met online.

After two failed relationships with American women, Usman’s friends were skeptical of Kim, who is traveling from San Diego, California, to Tanzania, East Africa, where he is filming a music video.

The 90 Day Fiancé cameras previously followed Usman, 32, and Lisa, 53, on their journey together, which ended in a messy divorce.

Usman discussed his ex-girlfriend Zara, who is also an American woman but is younger than both Lisa and Kim, in a recent interview with ET.

Their relationship, which he told ET ended because Zara, 36, didn’t like the attention he got from female fans, left such an impression on him that the song he’s shooting a music video for is called “Zara,” and Zara’s picture was shown on Sunday’s episode.

Meanwhile, despite Usman only referring to her as a “potential girlfriend” and booking separate hotel rooms for them against her wishes, Kim was excited to meet him.

She referred to Usman as “the man of my dreams” and declared her love for him.

“I adore Usman,” she said, “but he’s unsure if he wants to date an American woman again because of his ex-wife.”

“This trip is my chance to show him that I am not like his ex-wife, and then to see if we can work together in the future.”

Usman expressed his admiration for Kim’s personality, kindness, and loyalty to the cameras.

His friends and manager, on the other hand, were not pleased with Usman’s decision to invite Kim to his music video, claiming that as a celebrity, people would expect him to be with younger, model-type women rather than women in their 50s.

Usman claimed that despite the fact that Lisa and Kim were about the same age, their personalities and behaviors were completely different.

“She’ll be submissive,” he predicted of Kim, who had previously told him that he could have multiple wives because she didn’t want any more children.

“She’s going to be helpful.”

She’ll be faithful.”

