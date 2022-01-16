Zayn Malik told Towie fling that she reminded him of Perrie Edwards and that he was’really upset’ about their breakup.

Zayn Malik revealed to Towie fling that she reminded him of Perrie Edwards and that he was “really upset” about their breakup.

Abigail Clarke, ZAYN Malik’s Towie fling, claims he was “really upset” about his failed romance with Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.

The Sun revealed last night that the ex-One Direction star, 29, had an affair with Abi behind Gigi Hadid’s back.

When she met up with a pal at Los Angeles bar The Bungalow, he said she reminded him of the Little Mix star.

“He said he liked my figure, He was very tactile,” Abi confided in a friend.

He was dressed in a sloppy black jacket and sipping brandy.

“He appeared to be at ease.”

He was smothering me in kisses.

His manager was attempting to keep things calm by arranging for us to meet in a private location.

“Zayn kept comparing me to his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards.”

“He told me a lot about his family, the band, and his breakup with Perrie,” she continued to her pal.

“He was very dissatisfied with how things turned out.

I thought it was thoughtful of him to acknowledge this.

He revealed his weakness.”

Zayn and Perrie were engaged for two years before splitting in 2014, with him dating Gigi the following year.

They split in 2018, but rekindled their relationship in January 2020, and their daughter Khai was born in September of that year.

They broke up in October of last year.

Perrie is now married to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a Liverpool footballer, and they have a son named Axel together.

Some fans believe Zayn is the subject of Little Mix’s songs Shout Out To My Ex and Sweet Melody, both of which are about an unfaithful boyfriend.

They met in LA, exchanged numbers, and began messaging on a regular basis, but their first private get-together did not happen until they were both back in the UK.

They romped in Zayn’s “dungeon-like” bedroom, which looked like it came straight out of the sex film Fifty Shades of Grey, she revealed.

“I called him my ‘Mr Grey,'” the former Towie star told a pal.

We had a lot of fun.”

When Abi saw a text from Gigi Hadid on his phone, she thought he had broken up with her.

“I felt terrible,” she said.

I had assumed he and Gigi had finished their relationship.

I backed off because I didn’t want to be his other woman.

I was heartbroken.”

Zayn posted a selfie this week, and it appeared that he had signed up for a plus-size dating website that promises to match users with “big beautiful women.”

He’s been linked to WooPlus, a dating site for people who “love plus-size singles.”

Abi was adamant about not saying anything.

It would be incorrect to suggest Zayn is gay, according to a source close to him.

