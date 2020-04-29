Zayn Malik’s Ex Perrie Edwards Says She’s Having the “Time of My Life” Amid Gigi Hadid Pregnancy News

Perrie Edwards is living her best life.

Just one day after the world learned that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, the Little Mix singer, who dated the One Direction alum for nearly four years, shared that she’s been having the “time of my life” in recent weeks with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“I can’t lie, I’m having the time of my life,” she said during her interview with Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show, explaining that the two have been cooped up together while practicing social distancing. “I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house, and I’ve never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do.” She added, “So it has been nice, but I’m losing track of what day it is.”

Fans will recall that Edwards and Malik began dating back in 2012 and that the former couple got engaged in August 2013.

Then in July 2015, the musicians announced that they had called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Their shocking breakup occurred four months after the “PILLOWTALK” singer left One Direction to pursue his solo career.

In the wake of their split, Edwards expressed that things didn’t end on the best terms. Describing the end of their relationship in Little Mix’s book Our World, she said, “It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

Malik and Hadid started sparking romance rumors months after his split from Edwards and have dated on and off ever since. The parents-to-be recently rekindled their relationship in December 2019, a source told E! News after fans suspected that the duo had reconciled.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” the insider shared at the time. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Before news of their little bundle of joy broke, Hadid opened up about wanting to start a family. Speaking to i-D magazine, she said, “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”