Zeke Has Become One of the Show’s Most Hated Characters in “Power Book II: Ghost”

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is already underway, and Tariq St.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has found himself in a pickle.

He’s juggling his life as a college student and a drug dealer while dealing with the aftermath of his professor’s murder, Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus).

Tariq, on the other hand, isn’t the only one having difficulty this season.

Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy), Monet Tejada’s (Mary J Blige) NBA-bound nephew, is in a similar situation.

He’s quickly become one of the show’s most despised characters.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Release Date, Plot Summary, and Everything Else We Know

Fans were enthralled by Tariq’s new world as soon as Power Book II: Ghost was released.

The first season, however, had one major flaw that fans were unhappy with.

The on-again, off-again romance between Jabari Reynolds and Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd) was exhausting to watch, and when Carrie became involved with Zeke, things became even more so.

“What is the end goal with the two professors? I feel like they are wasting screen time,” one Redditor said, as reported by The Sun.

“Horrible writing and acting as usual from Power,” said another.

At this point, it’s practically a series staple.

As well as gratuitous sex scenes.

“It’s hilarious.”

With Jabari’s death, fans have turned their attention to Zeke, who has become one of the show’s most despised characters.

Mary J Blige Explains Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Tariq arrives late at Stansfield, claiming to be able to help Zeke succeed academically and return to the basketball court.

That hasn’t been the case.

Instead, Zeke has become entangled with Carrie and sucked into the investigation into Jabari’s death.

Unfortunately, he lacks the ability to think on his feet, and during Detective Whitman’s (Jeff Hephner) interrogation in episode 203, he dug quite a hole for himself.

Fans on Instagram were shocked by Zeke’s naivety after watching the episode.

One fan commented on Express, “Zeke gotta be the dumbest character on Power Book 2.”

“Calling it now, Zeke getting killed on,” someone else added.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.