Zen Cannon was ‘GASPING for air’ in the final days before his tragic death from brain cancer at the age of 5 months, according to Nick Cannon.

Soon before his tragic death from a rare form of brain cancer, Nick Cannon revealed that his five-month-old son Zen was “gasping for air.”

In a tearful on-screen moment earlier this month, the Wild ‘N Out star revealed the infant’s passing.

Nick, 41, has shared more details about Zen’s final moments before his tragic death from hydrocephalus.

People magazine quoted the TV host as saying, “You could tell he was struggling.”

“He was panting heavily.

We’d wake up to find him not breathing for five to ten seconds at a time before exhaling heavily.

“You could tell it scared him.

He admitted, “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Zen was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer, just two months after his birth.

According to Nick, their discussions quickly turned to his “quality of life,” as the couple didn’t want the child to “suffer.”

“We could have ended up in that situation where he had to spend the rest of his life in the hospital, hooked up to machines.”

“I know that pain,” he said, reflecting on his own battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

“I didn’t want to see anything like that happen to a two-month-old.”

I didn’t want him to have to go through that.”

