Zendaya and Tom Holland both admit to being ‘commanding’ in the kitchen.

Tom Holland and Zendaya both admit to ‘controlling’ the kitchen.

Zendaya and Tom Holland know how to work together in the kitchen.

In a recent interview with Heart, the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home debated who would make a better Christmas dinner.

After being asked the question, the two exchanged glances until Zendaya realized Holland assumed the answer would be him.

The 25-year-old actress joked, “You really think so.”

“From your brothers, I learned about your food.

You cooked something that looked good but didn’t taste all that great.”

Holland explained before his lady went any further about his abilities.

“At least I was brave enough to try,” he said before adding, “Lamb shanks are quite difficult to cook.”

I went a little too far with it.

It was too dark because I used too much red wine.”

“It was pretty,” the Euphoria star sweetly defended him.

“It was pretty,” Zendaya added, adding that it might be a team effort.

She said, “I think we’d do a good job together.”

That, however, was not a good idea, according to the couple.

“However, we won’t be able to do it together,” Holland explained.

“Either Zendaya cooks or I cook.”

Because Zendaya is millimeters away from chopping off not just her fingers, but her hands every time she cooks.”

After finishing each other’s sentences, the two came to the conclusion that they both like to be in charge. “Long story short, we’re both in charge in the kitchen,” Zendaya said.

“I prefer to do things the way I want to do them.”

He prefers to do things his way.

As a result, it’s preferable if only one of us does it.”

In July, Zendaya and Holland appeared to confirm their relationship when they were photographed kissing in a car.

Last week, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together since confirming the news at the Spider-Man No Way Home photo call in London in November.

ACTUAL CONTENT:

Zendaya and Tom Holland Reveal They’re Both ‘Controlling’ In the Kitchen